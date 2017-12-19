Photo: Courtesy Warner

By Scott T. Sterling

Gorillaz fans hungry for more music have a treat in store next year.

According to band member Jamie Hewlett, the cartoon group of 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs will reveal a brand new full-length in 2018.

“We are working on another Gorillaz album which is going to be released next year,” Hewlett shared with Taschen while discussing his new book, Inside the Mind of Jamie Hewlett. “So we’re going straight into the next album with no break, usually we have a good 5 years break but this time we decided to keep going.”

Hewlett added that he and partner Damon Albarn will be taking the band’s music into fresh and previously unexplored territory following the latest full-length, Humanz, released earlier this year.

“I’m inventing a new style for the next Gorillaz album,” he revealed. “Damon [Albarn] started to send me demos for new songs quite early on and that’s exciting, to hear the new direction.”