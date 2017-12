A look back at the Top Stories of 2017 including a woman who married herself then cheated on herself with a man and a TGI Friday’s manager in England asked a candidate in an interview, “would you rather eat poop-flavored chocolate or chocolate-flavored poop?”; plus our favorite clips of the year featuring Moose Soup Lady, the Big Feet Song, and a Scottish guy getting real happy on ketamine.

