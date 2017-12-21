Photo: Courtesy BB Gun

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Cornell’s legacy will be honored with a new scholarship endowment fund of more than $1 million at UCLA School of Law.

The scholarship was realized by a coalition led by Cornell’s wife, Vicky to honor the late singer’s “commitment to justice, human rights and advocacy for those in need.”

“My husband and I agreed that given the opportunity of education, people have the power to change the world,” Vicky Cornell said in a press statement. “UCLA School of Law is an institution known for its academic excellence and we are proud the Chris Cornell Scholarship will provide funding for future students and future leaders of the world under the leadership of Dean Mnookin and Chancellor Block.”

“This endowment honors an influential musical artist who cared about human rights and enables others the opportunity to make a positive impact in the world,” added UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, calling it a fitting tribute.

“Vicky Cornell and all the people paying tribute to Chris Cornell’s tremendous legacy are helping to ensure that the law school will extend and strengthen its commitment to our students and to the pursuit of justice,” said UCLA Law Dean Jennifer Mnookin. “Through the work of the Promise Institute and the scholarships that this fund will support, Chris Cornell’s influence will be felt at UCLA Law and beyond for generations to come.”