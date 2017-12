Portugal The Man is one of the most interesting bands on the scene at the moment. So when they landed on the bill for Holiday Havoc 2017, you knew we had to talk to the guys about what’s going on with them at this strange point in their history.

Dave Farra chatted with the John, Zach and crew about their Portland home, playing live and their no. 1 smash “Feel It Still.” Check out the video from the interview above.