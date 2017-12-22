Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Pauly
If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It’s all about NEW MUSIC in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights on X107.5 and you have spent the entire year voting for your favorites. Some even won 10 nights in a row, putting them into The Beatdown Hall of Fame and those bands deserve the chance to battle it out to crown the ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION of 2017!

RULES: All Beatdown HOFers faced each other in a 11 Song Single Elimination Tournament. RECAP HERE!

Now we are down to 2 & YOU decide the winner by voting… 2 WAYS TO VOTE!

1) X1075LasVegas.com from 6PM – 10PM PST

2) Calling 702-791-1075 (We’ll put you on-air)

ROUND 3 (Finals): ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED!

screen shot 2017 12 22 at 12 26 45 pm The Beatdown Hall Of Fame Championship Tournament FINALS RESULTS HERE!

Friday, 12/22 9PM – Silent Rival “Die A Little” vs Avalon Landing “Only Kids”

WINNER & ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION OF 2017: Silent Rival “Die A Little”

THANK YOU for listening & voting. The Beatdown returns Tuesday, January 2, 2018!

