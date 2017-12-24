If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 The Killers “Dirt Sledding”

2 Ekoh “Elf”

3 Fall Out Boy “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out”

4 Bad Religion “White Christmas”

5 Locksley “Holiday”

6 The Misfits “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch”

7 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Champion – RESULTS HERE)

8 Blink 182 “I Won’t Be Home For Xmas”

9 My Chemical Romance “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

10 Best Coast “Christmas And Everyday”

11 Jet “Backdoor Santa”

12 Dropkick Murphys “The Season’s Upon Us”

13 Elvis Presley “Here Comes Santa Claus”

14 Reel Big Fish “Mele Kalikimaka”

15 Henry Rollins “Twas The Night Before Christmas”

16 U2 “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

HOUR 2

LOCAL – The Killers “A Great Big Sled”

LOCAL – Almost Normal “Silent Night”

LOCAL – Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget”

4 Richard Cheese “Christmas In Las Vegas”

5 Eve 6 “The First Noel / I Like Christmas”

6 The Lonely Island “D— In A Box”

7 Linkin Park “My December”

8 Lemmy Kilmister, Billy Gibbons & Dave Grohl “Run Rudolph Run”

9 Angels And Airwaves “Star Of Bethlehem”

10 Echo Park Social Club “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch”

11 Weezer “Christmas Celebration”

12 The Misfits “Blue Christmas”

13 Bing Crosby & David Bowie “Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth”

14 Lit “Father Xmas”

15 Osaka Popstar “Christmas In The Looney Bin”

16 Trans Siberian Orchestra “Christmas Eve / Sarajevo”

17 Sum 41 vs Tenacious D “Things I Want”

18 Gayle Peevey “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!