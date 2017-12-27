Photo: Helena Christensen

By Scott T. Sterling

U2 frontman Bono has revealed that he was very nearly another rock star casualty of 2017.

The shocking revelation was made during an extensive new interview with Rolling Stone, with the charismatic singer keeping the specifics of his heath scare relatively private.

“People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera,” Bono said. “Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples’ lives—I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?”

“It’s one thing if you were talking about it in a place of record like Rolling Stone, but by the time it gets to your local tabloid it is just awful. It becomes the question that everyone is asking,” the U2 star explained.

Bono went on to put his situation into context, particularly for those of lesser means who’ve had similar experiences.

“People have had so much worse to deal with, so that is another reason not to talk about it,” he opined. “You demean all the people who, you know, never made it through that or couldn’t get health care!”

The singer explained that his health status had a considerable influence on the band’s most recent album, Songs of Experience.

“Strangely enough, mortality was going to be a subject anyway just because it is a subject not often covered,” Bono said. “And you can’t write Songs of Experience without writing about that. And I’ve had a couple of these shocks to the system, let’s call them, in my life.”

Read the full interview here.