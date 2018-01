Rise Against headlined Night 1 of X107.5’s Holiday Havoc…but top of the bill status in Sin City wasn’t always the way for the Chicago-based rockers. Before their set, frontman Tim McIlrath and the guys talked with Dave Farra about the first time they played Vegas, the joys of being a long-standing act and guitarist Zach Blair’s injury-defying performance style…usually.

Check out the full interview above!