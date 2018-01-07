If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Rise Against “House On Fire”

2 Joywave “Doubt”

3 Teenage Wrist “Swallow” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Superchunk “What A Time To Be Alive” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Typhoon “Rorschach” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls”

8 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

9 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”

10 Dirty Heads ft The Unlikely Candidates “Celebrate” (X-Effect Debut)

11 The Used “Over And Over Again”

12 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

13 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

14 Faze Wave “Leagues” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Cigarettes After Sex “K.” (X-Effect Debut)

16 They Might Be Giants “I Left My Body” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Victorious” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

LOCAL – Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (2017 Beatdown HOF Inductee)

4 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (2017 Beatdown HOF Championship Tournament Winner)

5 A Day To Remember “Same About You” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Fratellis “Stand Up Tragedy” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Iration “Hit List” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”

8 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (X-Effect Debut)

9 YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow”

13 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord” (X-Effect Debut)

14 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit” (X-Effect Debut)

15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

16 Mikky Ekko “Not The One” (X-Effect Debut)

