HOUR 1
1 Rise Against “House On Fire”
2 Joywave “Doubt”
3 Teenage Wrist “Swallow” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Superchunk “What A Time To Be Alive” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Typhoon “Rorschach” (X-Effect Debut)
7 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls”
8 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”
9 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”
10 Dirty Heads ft The Unlikely Candidates “Celebrate” (X-Effect Debut)
11 The Used “Over And Over Again”
12 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
13 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”
14 Faze Wave “Leagues” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Cigarettes After Sex “K.” (X-Effect Debut)
16 They Might Be Giants “I Left My Body” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Victorious” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
LOCAL – Avalon Landing “Only Kids” (2017 Beatdown HOF Inductee)
4 Silent Rival “Die A Little” (2017 Beatdown HOF Championship Tournament Winner)
5 A Day To Remember “Same About You” (X-Effect Debut)
6 The Fratellis “Stand Up Tragedy” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Iration “Hit List” (X-Effect Debut)
7 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”
8 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (X-Effect Debut)
9 YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?” (X-Effect Debut)
10 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club “Echo” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow”
13 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord” (X-Effect Debut)
14 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit” (X-Effect Debut)
15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”
16 Mikky Ekko “Not The One” (X-Effect Debut)
