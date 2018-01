Mahoney is back; new segment called “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” where Ian is overly nice to someone who doesn’t want to talk to him and Bossy Rossy is his first guest; we play Tipsy or Toddler; Ian’s Interesting Individuals featuring Jim the Birdman; Sunday, January 7th, was officially the busiest day of the year to find online romance; Radiohead is suing Lana del Rey for allegedly ripping off “Creep”. Listen to the comparison.

Full Show Here: