Fresh off their appearance headlining Holiday Havoc last month, Rise Against has released the new video for their song “House on Fire.”

The band took an unconventional route, working with director Daniel Carberry (Skylar Grey, Jon Bellion, R3HAB) to capture the steadfast love of a grandfather for his granddaughter. The video evokes the innocence of early childhood giving way to the tumultuous coming-of-age years, coupling it with a metaphor on how personal relationships can also have an impact on our world.

On the “2 Hours With Matt Pinfield” podcast, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath explained, “When you hear it you might hear a kind of classic love-and-loss-like love song…but the song actually is about becoming a parent. I like to think I have the world figured out, once you throw a 13-year-old daughter your way you realize, I have nothing figured out. And this is an incredible challenge that’s at the same time worth it.”

“House On Fire” is from Rise Against’s new album “Wolves,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock albums charts.

