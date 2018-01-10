Photo: Erik Weiss

By Scott T. Sterling

The Killers have shared a powerful new music video for the song “Rut.”

The video explores themes of depression, mirroring the song’s lyrics, inspired by singer Brandon Flowers’ wife, Tana Mundkowsky.

“I, of course, okayed it with her, but that ended up being a big part of this record,” Flowers told Song Exploder about the song addressing his wife’s PTSD from childhood trauma. “And so the song is from my wife’s point of view, and it’s from her perspective. And it’s about resilience. So, she’s singing to me. It’s almost like this submission, it’s her accepting like, ‘I’m facing this thing.’”

Watch the Killers’ video for “Rut” below.