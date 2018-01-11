By Scott T. Sterling

A cavalcade of celebrities including Elton John, Pharrell Williams, Ciara and Snoop Dogg star in a new PSA released by Chris Cornell’s family for his song, “The Promise.”

The anti-genocide campaign raises social awareness for human rights, with Cornell’s “The Promise” originally written and recorded for the film of the same name that focuses on the Armenian genocide.

The clip opens with the late singer’s daughter, Toni Cornell, addressing the camera: “From basic human rights to women’s rights, my dad believed that if we each vowed to keep one promise we could work to make the world a better place.”

“I vow to keep that promise to my dad,” adds Cornell’s son, Christopher.

A host of stars appear in the video, with appearances from Tom Morello, Tom Hanks, Serj Tankian, Elton John, Snoop Dogg, Barbra Streisand, Russell Wilson and Ciara, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Lopez, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling, Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, Matt Cameron, Pharrell Williams, and more.

Chris Cornell appears in the clip posthumously, vowing to keep the promise on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable children: “The idea of supporting whatever you’re passionate about, and to me, that’s what The Promise campaign is.”

Watch the video below.