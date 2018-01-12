Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Børns’ new album Blue Madonna is out today, and Lana Del Rey is featured on the title track.

Related: Radiohead’s Publisher Issues Statement On Lana Del Rey Copyright Dispute

Fans have already heard the pair collaborate, Del Rey is also featured on the album’s lead single “God Save Our Young Blood.”

“Blue Madonna in my bed now, blue Madonna in my head now, blue Madonna cherry red now, tonight, tonight,” the pair sing as the song ends.

Check out the dreamy, soulful track below.