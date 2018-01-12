Photo: Jo McCaughey

By Scott T. Sterling

Jack White’s new album has a release date.

Boarding House Reach, the third solo album from the White Stripes guitarist is set to debut on March 23.

White and Third Man Records have also revealed a special Boarding House Reach-themed Vault Package which will be the ONLY limited edition of the new album, with subscriptions open today through January 31.

The new package is highlighted by a limited edition, colored vinyl version of Boarding House Reach that will be the only vinyl variation of the LP to be made available.

Pressed at Third Man Pressing in the Cass Corridor of Detroit, the 180-gram, blue and black swirl vinyl edition features exclusive Vault-only cover art. The LP is further accompanied by a unique-to-this-package 12″ x 24″ insert featuring the complete album lyrics. Get details here.

See the tracklist for Jack White’s Boarding House Reach below.

1. Connected By Love

2. Why Walk A Dog?

3. Corporation

4. Abulia and Akrasia

5. Hypermisophoniac

6. Ice Station Zebra

7. Over and Over and Over

8. Everything You’ve Ever Learned

9. Respect Commander

10. Ezmerelda Steals The Show

11. Get In The Mind Shaft

12. What’s Done Is Done

13. Humoresque