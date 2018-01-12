Now that New Year’s Eve is over, it’s time to start preparing for St. Paddy’s Day — and this week, X107.5 is giving you a chance to start the Irish celebration early with tickets to see Flogging Molly on March 15th at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Flogging Molly is currently touring with the “Life Is Good” tour, featuring songs from their latest album of the same title. This is Flogging Molly’s first album since 2011’s “Speed of Darkness.” Life is good when you win tickets, so listen this week to X1075 to see Flogging Molly on March 15th.

