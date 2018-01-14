If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

2 Wombats “Turn” (X-Effect Debut)

3 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations”

4 A Day To Remember “Same About You”

5 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

6 The Used “Over And Over Again”

7 The Darkness “All The Pretty Girls”

8 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”

9 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Dirty Heads ft The Unlikely Candidates “Celebrate”

11 Stone Temple Pilots “Meadow”

12 Mikky Ekko “Not The One”

13 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle”

14 Faze Wave “Leagues”

15 Teenage Wrist “Swallow”

16 They Might Be Giants “I Left My Body”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – E.M.D.F. (Embrace My Darkest Fear) “No Pain” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Victorious” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Iration “Hit List” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

4 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

5 Typhoon “Rorschach” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

6 YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

7 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

8 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

9 The Fratellis “Stand Up Tragedy”

10 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Joywave “Doubt”

12 Dan Luke And The Raid “Black Cat Heavy Metal”

13 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”

14 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”

15 Jack White “Connected By Love” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

