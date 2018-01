Photo: David Bean

By Scott T. Sterling

Dashboard Confessional have unveiled the new track “Heart Beat Here.”

The cut is the latest advance from the upcoming full-length, Crooked Shadows, which is due to arrive Feb. 9.

The stirring, emotional ballad is powered on acoustic guitars and a swelling string section underneath the earnest and romantic lyrics.

Listen to the latest from Chris Carrabba and company below.