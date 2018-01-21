If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 A Day To Remember “Same About You”

2 Dirty Heads ft The Unlikely Candidates “Celebrate”

3 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

5 Jack White “Connected By Love”

6 The New Schematics “Who Do You Think You Are?” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Typhoon “Rorschach”

8 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

9 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Wombats “Turn”

12 Joywave “Doubt”

13 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Mikky Ekko “Not The One” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

15 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better” (up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

16 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations”

17 YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crookes “What’s Gonna Happen In The End”

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “Love Light” (playing Brooklyn Bowl this Friday)

3 Parade Of Lights “Victorious” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Iration “Hit List”

5 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”

6 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America” (X-Effect Debut)

7 They Might Be Giants “I Left My Body”

8 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

9 The Neighbourhood “Scary Love”

10 The Fratellis “Stand Up Tragedy”

11 Fitness “Matter Of Time”

12 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”

13 Superorganism “Everybody Wants To Be Famous” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Teenage Wrist “Swallow”

15 alt-J ∆ “Deadcrush”

16 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”

17 Cranberries “Zombie” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!