Want to enjoy Big Game Weekend on the Las Vegas Strip with invites to some of the mega-weekend’s biggest parties? You’ll be rolling with the Vegas elite if you win the Corona Highroller Big Game Staycation contest!

One lucky winner will receive a 3-night stay at a Las Vegas strip property Feb. 2-5 as well as two passes to the Welcome Reception on Sat., Feb. 3; and two passes to the Corona VIP Big Game Party on — Sun., Feb. 4.

All you’ve got to do is visit a participating Wal-Mart or Hooters location (see the full list of stores here), get the code word at the Corona Highroller Big Game Staycation Contest display, then text that word to our text line with the shortcode to 73100.

The contest runs from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28. Entrants must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Standard message and data rates may apply. Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Starts 1/22/18 through 1/28/18. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Eligible only to legal residents of NV who are 21+. Void where prohibited. Subject to official rules. Staycation package for two including a 3 night hotel stay, 2 passes to welcome reception, and big game party with ARV $1,600. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel.

Terms are available at http://bit.ly/15FDy2P.

Visit x1075lasvegas.com/rules for material terms and contest rules.