Coming to the plate: Pearl Jam.

The iconic rock outfit has announced “The Home Shows,” a pair of concerts at Seattle’s Safeco Field on Wednesday, August 8 and Friday, August 10.

The band is using the two-night event to put a spotlight on homelessness in and around Seattle, pledging a minimum $1 million donation to local initiatives addressing the issue in 2018.

Pearl Jam is challenging fans and those concerned with homelessness to help them raise at least $10 million by the end the end of the year.

“Seattle is our hometown. When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution,” explained guitarist Stone Goddard in a press release. “It’s heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It’s going to take all of us.”

“We must have everyone in the fight to solve homelessness including our local government, caring philanthropists, community organizations, individuals, and artists – all are dedicated to finding innovative long-term solutions to homelessness,” added Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan. “I can’t wait to join this iconic Seattle band in August.”

The city’s MLB franchise Seattle Mariners, who play at Safeco Field, are also partnering on the effort.

“This region nurtured ideas that changed the world. Imagine what we can accomplish by combining that spirit of innovation with collaboration across all segments of our community,” said the team’s chair and managing partner, John Stanton. “The Mariners are proud to join with Pearl Jam and partners across King County to help find creative solutions to this region-wide crisis.”

The shows also bolster reports that Pearl Jam is planning to embark on a baseball stadium tour in 2018.

Full details on The Home Shows along with hotel and further travel information can be found here. Ticket sale information for The Home Shows will be announced in the coming days.