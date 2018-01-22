Photo: Graham MacIndoe

By Robyn Collins

The National dropped a new video for the “Walk it Back” from their GRAMMY nominated album, Sleep Well Beast. The release of the new politically themed clip falls just one day after the year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The video for the moody song presents as a television screen with a course resolution, featuring unclear footage from sessions of Congress broadcast through C-SPAN over the years ranging from Ronald Reagan’s presidency and all to follow.



Film director Casey Reas said in a statement that the video, “captures the pomp and rituals of Congress and its vainglorious, televised culture.”

He also explains the spoken content in the middle of the song, saying, “The spoken text at the centre of the song has been attributed to Karl Rove, George W. Bush’s advisor, but he has denied the association: ‘We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality – judiciously, as you will – we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors… and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.’”

