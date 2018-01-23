Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

 

It was a good day to be an Eagles fan this past Sunday when they defeated Minnesota. But before the game, this guy was hyping up a bunch of other Eagles fans in a subway. Unfortunately, his excitement got in the way of his ability to see a huge concrete pole. He’s doing fine.

 

And if you’re curious, here’s a different angle:

 

Earlier this month, people in North Carolina were preparing for the first weekend of snow. No one, however, was more prepared than Shirley Nash. At the :11 mark, she explains her plans which includes “being all fat and sassy.” Same, girl, same.

