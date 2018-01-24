Photo: Michael Lavine

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready to rock?

Red-hot Detroit retro rockers Greta Van Fleet are set to bring the band’s throwback guitar attack to the people with a 2018 tour, including stops at such high-profile festivals including Coachella.

“We love making music and we love playing shows, but we never expected anything like the attention we’ve been getting,” said bassist Sam Kiszka in a press statement. “We are truly humbled by the response we’ve gotten, and are very excited to get back on the road and play for our fans.”

After braving the California desert for the Coachella shows in April, the band heads down to Jacksonville, FL, for the Welcome to Rockville Festival.

Greta Van Fleet’s headlining dates kick off on May 1 with a sold-out show in Houston, TX. After wrapping up a three-night stand in the band’s hometown of Detroit in late May, the group will make an appearance at Floydfest in Floyd, VA, on July 27.

The band will also find the time to record their debut full-length, with plans to release it by this summer.

“Each of us has his own set of influences so that brings a great diversity to the music we make,” said guitarist Jake Kiszka. “Every one of our songs has its own unique complexities and we’d like for the full album to showcase that diversity, let people see what we can really do.”

See Greta Van Fleet’s 2018 tour itinerary to date, with more shows expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

4/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

5/1 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston SOLD OUT

5/2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT

5/3 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

5/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/6 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

5/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

5/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

5/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

5/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

5/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works SOLD OUT

5/18 – Columbus OH @ Rock On The Range Festival

5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

5/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit SOLD OUT

5/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit SOLD OUT

5/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

7/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest