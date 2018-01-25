Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Metallica fans are getting another chance to get their hands on one of the band’s out-of-print classics.

Related: Metallica’s James Hetfield Delivers Christmas Gifts to Police & Fire Departments



The band has revealed a newly remastered version of 1987 release, The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited, which is set for release on April 13.

The five-track EP features Metallica covering some of the band’s primary influences, including King Diamond, Budgie, and the Misfits.

The release will be available in a wide variety of formats, including on limited edition cassette and an equally limited CD packaged in an old-school “longbox.”

The band will have limited edition picture disc and red-orange vinyl versions exclusive to the Metallica website (the red-orange vinyl will also be available at indie record stores).

See the complete tracklist of Metallica’s The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited below.

1. Helpless – Originally released by Diamond Head

2. The Small Hours – Originally released by Holocaust

3. The Wait – Originally released by Killing Joke

4. Crash Course in Brain Surgery – Originally released by Budgie

5. Last Caress / Green Hell – Originally released by The Misfits