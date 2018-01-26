Photo: Courtesy CAA

By Maura O’Malley

AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno spent 2016 producing, writing, and recording the band’s third studio album, Here Come The Runts, which follows 2015’s Run and 2011’s debut, Megalithic Symphony.

And ahead of the album’s February 2 release, Bruno is here to get you jazzed about the forthcoming album in our exclusive clip below!

Here Come The Runts was recorded at Bruno’s home studio in the coastal California mountains—a landscape that heavily influenced the album’s music. Bruno explains, “The record definitely has a feel to it that seems parallel to the vibe of this mountain and the land. It’s like a non-GMO record. There’s no fake s— on there. None of the vocals are tuned. It’s all real playing.”

So, just what kind of music comes with a mountain-vibe? We’ve already heard the hit “Passion,” as well as “Seven Sticks of Dynamite” and “Handyman,” so those tracks should give you an idea.

You’ll also get a rock-n’-roll-meets-pop sound from the album. But don’t be fooled by the “pop” label. In fact, Bruno explained, “I say ‘pop’ how I grew up listening to it—in the sense of Dire Straits or Born In The U.S.A or The Cars or Tom Petty.” Right on.

One video that gets this western-mountain vibe down is the recently released “Seven Sticks of Dynamite” video, which feels more like an Old Western than a music video.

Here Comes The Runts drops February 2, but every pre-order comes with an instant download of “Passion” and “Seven Sticks of Dynamite.” What are you waiting for?

As for seeing this new music in-person, Bruno is really excited to bring this album live to you sometime next month.” Below, see the complete list of AWOLNATION’s 2018 tour dates, as well as the Here Come The Runts track listing.

1. Here Come The Runts

2. Passion

3. Sound Witness System

4. Miracle Man

5. Handyman

6. Jealous Buffoon

7. Seven Sticks of Dynamite

8. A Little Luck…And A Couple of Dogs

9. Table For One

10. My Molasses

11. Cannonball

12. Tall, Tall Tale

13. The Buffoon

14. Stop That Train

2/10 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

2/11 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

2/13 – Detroit MI @ Fillmore*

2/14 – Chicago IL @ Aragon Ballroom*

2/16 – Columbus OH @ Express Live!*

2/17 – Cleveland OH @ House of Blues*

2/18 – Rochester NY @ Roc Dome Arena*

2/20 – Boston MA @ House of Blues*

2/22 – New York NY @ Terminal 5*

2/23 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore*

2/24 – Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore*

2/25 – Charlotte NC @ The Fillmore*

2/27 – Atlanta GA @ The Tabernacle*

3/1 – Houston TX @ Revention Music Center*

3/2 – Austin TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre*

3/3 – Irving TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

3/4 – Kansas City MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

3/6 – Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

3/7 – Salt Lake City UT @ The Complex*

3/9 – Seattle WA @ Showbox SODO*

3/10 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

3/11 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

3/13 – Oakland CA @ The Fox Theater*

3/15 – Los Angeles CA @ The Wiltern*

3/16 – Los Angeles CA @ The Wiltern*

4/6 – Paris France @ Les Etoiles

4/7 – Frankfurt Germany @ Gibson

4/9 – Zurich Switzerland @ Dynamo

4/10 – Lausanne Switzerland @ Les Docks

4/11 – Milan Italy @ Santeria Social Club

4/12 – Munich Germany @ Backstage Werk

4/14 – Vienna Austria @ WUK

4/15 – Prague Czech Republic @ Roxy

4/16 – Warsaw Poland @ Proxima

4/18 – Berlin Germany @ Kesselhaus

4/19 – Hamburg Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

4/20 – Amsterdam Netherlands @ Melkweg

4/22 – London UK @ Scala

4/25 – Dublin Ireland @ Academy

4/27 – Moscow Russia @ Glav Club

*w/ Nothing But Thieves and Irontom