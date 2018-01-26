Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Boarding House Reach, chelsea, cosmopolitan, Jack White, The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, The White Stripes

Jack White is the co-founder of some of the most captivating bands of the last two decades, including The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather. He is coming to Vegas and playing the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on August 23rd and X1075 has your tickets to see him. This show will feature songs from his new album “Boarding House Reach” White’s third solo album, will be released in March, featuring a collection of songs that are simultaneously timeless and modern So listen all week long to X1075 to win tickets to see Jack White at the Chelsea on August 23rd.

