HOUR 1

1 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”

2 The New Schematics “Who Do You Think You Are?”

3 tUnE-yArDs “ABC 123” (X-Effect Debut)

4 YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”

5 Dirty Heads ft The Unlikely Candidates “Celebrate”

6 Jack White “Connected By Love”

7 Typhoon “Rorschach”

8 BØRNS “Faded Heart”

9 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

10 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better”

11 Wombats “Turn”

12 Sløtface “Nancy Drew” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Mikky Ekko “Not The One”

15 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

16 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Mercy Music “Song For” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The All-Togethers “Run Away”

LOCAL – All The Rage “Caught In A Moment”

4 Parade Of Lights “Victorious” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”

7 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America”

8 A Day To Remember “Same About You”

9 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”

10 Rhett Repko “Please Don’t Laugh” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”

12 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”

13 Superorganism “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”

14 Iration “Hit List”

15 Teenage Wrist “Swallow”

16 Depeche Mode “Just Can’t Get Enough” (Throwback Track)

