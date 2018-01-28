If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”
2 The New Schematics “Who Do You Think You Are?”
3 tUnE-yArDs “ABC 123” (X-Effect Debut)
4 YUNGBLUD “I Love You, Will You Marry Me?”
5 Dirty Heads ft The Unlikely Candidates “Celebrate”
6 Jack White “Connected By Love”
7 Typhoon “Rorschach”
8 BØRNS “Faded Heart”
9 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”
10 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better”
11 Wombats “Turn”
12 Sløtface “Nancy Drew” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Mikky Ekko “Not The One”
15 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”
16 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Mercy Music “Song For” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – The All-Togethers “Run Away”
LOCAL – All The Rage “Caught In A Moment”
4 Parade Of Lights “Victorious” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
6 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
7 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America”
8 A Day To Remember “Same About You”
9 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”
10 Rhett Repko “Please Don’t Laugh” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t”
12 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”
13 Superorganism “Everybody Wants To Be Famous”
14 Iration “Hit List”
15 Teenage Wrist “Swallow”
16 Depeche Mode “Just Can’t Get Enough” (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!