We play Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out; the stronger a man’s handshake, the more likely he is to be a champion in the bedroom; Dave Grohl invited a 22-year-old on stage to play “Monkey Wrench” and killed it … then Grohl told him to “get the eff off his stage”; we got an update from Jim the Birdman on this week’s Ian’s Interesting Individuals; and our Question of the Day: What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever hit or almost hit on the road?

Full Show Here: