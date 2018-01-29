Photo: Tim Cadiente

By Scott T. Sterling

Tool fans still have some waiting to do.

Singer Maynard James Keenan has let it be known that the band’s long-awaited new album will not be released this summer.

Keenan made the point very clear in response to a fan claiming on Twitter that Tool was set to make a full-length comeback this summer- citing recent revelations from various band members.

“Not. Coming out this summer. Not,” Keenan replied flatly to the fan’s post.

It’s easy to understand the fan’s confidence. Tool guitarist Adam Jones shared that the music was “done,” while Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello revealed that he’d heard those instrumentals, calling them “epic and brutal.”

The exchange followed Keenan correcting another fan about new Tool and A Perfect Circle releases allegedly coming soon.

“But Only said new APC,” Kennan posted.

So if there’s a consolation prize here for Tool’s legion of fans, it’s that there is indeed still a new A Perfect Circle album on the way.

See Maynard’s post below.