Find videos mentioned on today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

A man in Peru was about to take a shower before discovering it was already in use. Video has surfaced of a rat taking a shower but the odd thing is the way it cleaned itself was very similar to that of a human. Looks like he was getting ready for a date! Get it, little buddy, get it.

When the toilet is flushing on its own, one could only assume it’s a ghost and it’s time to bring out the sage. Unfortunately for this home in Australia, the mysterious flushing was due to a brown tree snake! Watch this plumber get the serpent out of the wall.