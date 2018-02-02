By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for the dark side of Weezer?

While Weezer’s latest album of upbeat alt-rock, Pacific Daydream, is a mere three months old, frontman Rivers Cuomo and company are already plotting the band’s next release — and for a few months, they plan to turn away from the light.

The group is planning to drop its long-awaited The Black Album, a follow-up to 2016’s White Album, on May 25.

“This other album just kind of materialized,” Cuomo said, according to Stereogum. “I had two folders on my Dropbox: one was the ‘Black Album,’ and it didn’t get filled as quickly as this other folder, which I temporarily titled ‘New Folder.’ That one filled up with ten songs that were definitely different, but not quite as different as the ‘Black Album.’ So we put a name on it — Pacific Daydream — and put that out first.”

“It’s real challenging for me,” the singer added. “I don’t gravitate towards super-dark music. There’s always got to be something triumphant about it in the end. So, I’ve been struggling trying to figure out how I can do a ‘Black Album’ as a writer.”

Hopefully, Cuomo will figure out how to, as the Stones put it, “paint it black” over the next couple months if they’re gonna hit their target date for the record. Maybe he should listen to Metallica’s “Black Album” on repeat for inspiration.