If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”
2 Typhoon “Rorschach”
3 tUnE-yArDs “ABC 123”
4 A Day To Remember “Same About You”
5 CHVRCHES “Get Out” (X-Effect Debut)
6 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better”
7 Fall Out Boy “Church” (X-Effect Debut)
8 courtship. “Bad Fun” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”
11 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Dangerous Night” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Syml “Where’s My Love” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Mikky Ekko “Not The One”
15 Sløtface “Nancy Drew”
16 Wombats “Turn”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Mercy Music “Song For” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – PUREJOYPEOPLE “Fire” (Local Effect Debut)
3 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (X-Effect Debut)
4 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
5 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”
6 Incubus “No Fun” (X-Effect Debut)
7 The New Schematics “Who Do You Think You Are?” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
8 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
9 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
10 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
11 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
12 The Rubens “My Gun” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Vance Joy “Saturday Sun” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Iration “Hit List”
15 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”
16 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations”
17 Bush “This Is War” (X-Effect Debut)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)
***KEEP IN CONTACT***
Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!