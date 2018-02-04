If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”

2 Typhoon “Rorschach”

3 tUnE-yArDs “ABC 123”

4 A Day To Remember “Same About You”

5 CHVRCHES “Get Out” (X-Effect Debut)

6 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better”

7 Fall Out Boy “Church” (X-Effect Debut)

8 courtship. “Bad Fun” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

11 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Dangerous Night” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Syml “Where’s My Love” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Mikky Ekko “Not The One”

15 Sløtface “Nancy Drew”

16 Wombats “Turn”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Mercy Music “Song For” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – PUREJOYPEOPLE “Fire” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (X-Effect Debut)

4 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”

5 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

6 Incubus “No Fun” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The New Schematics “Who Do You Think You Are?” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

8 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

9 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

10 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

11 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 The Rubens “My Gun” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Vance Joy “Saturday Sun” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Iration “Hit List”

15 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”

16 The Georgia Flood “Illuminations”

17 Bush “This Is War” (X-Effect Debut)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!