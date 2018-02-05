Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

So here’s a little fun fact about the Blue Jay — they’re really good at mimicking. They’ve been known to imitate hawks, humans, and other species. This little guy decided to mimic a kitten …

The bad news in this story is that a dirtbag was trying to break into a car outside a radio station in Seattle. The good news is that said dirtbag knocked himself trying to climb over a fence, his fail was caught on camera, and there is play-by-play.