By Annie Reuter

A Florida man was taken into custody after police discovered he was planning to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey.

Orlando Police officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt on Friday (Feb. 2) outside of Florida’s Amway Center where the singer was performing, reports The New York Times.

Police arrested Hunt a block away from the venue after receiving a tip about his plan to kidnap the singer. Officials discovered Hunt carrying a knife along with a ticket to the show and immediately took him into custody.

Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of “attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat,” reported The New York Times.

Following news of the arrest, Del Rey thanked her fans on social media for their concern over her safety and said she’s “doing fine.”