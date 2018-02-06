Photo: Danger Mouse

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a lot going on in the Portugal. The Man universe right now.

The GRAMMY-winning group revealed their music video for the track, “Keep On.” The creepy clip features a woman clad in a head to toe latex body suit. Watch the video, which is NSFW, here.

And they have also shared a new slew of North American tour dates, including a pair of October shows in their home state of Alaska. The additional dates are on top of previously scheduled gigs, as well as appearances at festivals including Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly.

See the newly added shows to the band’s tour itinerary below.

5/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater (w/ Jack Harlow)

5/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live (w/ Jack Harlow)

5/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (w/ Jack Harlow)

5/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (w/ Jack Harlow)

7/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn At White River State Park

8/1 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

8/8 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ Oh Sees)

8/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium (w/ Cuco)

8/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

8/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

9/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Sugar Mill (w/ Chicano Batman)

9/16 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium (w/ Chicano Batman)

9/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union (w/ Chicano Batman)

9/20 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater (w/ Lucius)

9/22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (w/ Lucius)

10/26 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center

10/27 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Airlines Center