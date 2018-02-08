We play a new game called “Lazy Bones Mahonez” … can you guess how lazy Mahoney gets; McDonald’s created a $12,500 Big Mac ring … just in time for Valentine’s Day; a couple catches a cow eating letters from their mailbox, a streaker from the Waste Management Phoenix Open said “it was all worth it” plus more in the Redneck Report; Ian goes out to a laundromat to interview people and offered to pay for their laundry if they spilled some secrets in an all new feature called “Dirty Laundry”

Full Show Here: