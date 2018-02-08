Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Records

By Scott T. Sterling

Depeche Mode isn’t quite finished with North America yet.

The legendary band has revealed a handful of North American dates, which will be their last on the “Global Spirit Tour.”

The new round of dates kick off on May 22 in Anaheim, CA, zipping across the continent until the group winds up in Toronto, Canada, on June 11.

See the complete slate of Depeche Mode’s North American tour dates for the “Global Spirit Tour” 2018 below.

05/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

05/ 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BoK Center

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/03- Philadelphia, PA @Wells Fargo Center

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center

06/09- Boston, MA @TD Garden

06/011 – Toronto, ON @Air Canada Centre