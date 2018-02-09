Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:

A guy asked his father how old he was. The father said he was 79 but was told to guess higher. After a few tries, he learned he was 98 and would be turning 99 in the summer. Check out the father’s reaction

 

Have you ever wanted something so bad you’d do anything? For example this little boy in Florida. He wanted a stuffed animal from the claw machine. Know what he did? He climbed into that claw machine for his stuffed animal. Unfortunately, he got stuck.

 

 

And lastly, a video of Tom Hardy quoting Bane lines to his dog … using a nut cup

