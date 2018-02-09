Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
The Queens Of The Stone Age are coming to Las Vegas on Feb. 16th and X107.5 has your tickets to be there. Just listen to X107.5 all this week and you can be there at the Cosmopolitan inside the Chelsea on Feb. 16th. This show is part of their “Villains” tour and will feature special guests Royal Blood. Queens Of The Stone Age monolithic seventh album, Villains, has stolen the hearts and souls of the music-loving—and purchasing—populace the world over, debuting at No. 1 in many European countries and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. Royal Blood (featured at X107.5 Holiday Havoc 2017 Night 1) is a two-piece alternative rock band from Brighton, U.K. The duo’s most recent album, How Did We Get So Dark?, was released in June, and features “10 shamelessly melodic rock monsters that hit home like a nail gun to the eardrum,” according to NME’s Mark Beaumont. Your chance to win tickets to see Queens Of The Stone Age and Royal Blood can only be from Las Vegas real alternative station X107.5.

