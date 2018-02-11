If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”
3 COIN “Growing Pains” (X-Effect Debut)
4 A Day To Remember “Same About You”
5 Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”
6 Incubus “No Fun”
7 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
8 CHVRCHES “Get Out” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
9 courtship. “Bad Fun” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
10 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)
11 SYML “Where’s My Love” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Sløtface “Nancy Drew”
13 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”
14 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
15 James Bay “Wild Love” (X-Effect Debut)
16 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”
LOCAL – Silversage “Speak With Our Bodies” (Local Effect Debut)
3 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”
4 Bush “This Is War”
5 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”
6 Fall Out Boy “Church”
7 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America”
8 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Dangerous Night”
9 The Rubens “My Gun”
10 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”
11 Carseat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans” (X-Effect Debut)
12 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”
13 Jukebox The Ghost “Everybody’s Lonely” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Iration “Hit List”
15 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
