If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Mt. Joy “Silver Lining”

3 COIN “Growing Pains” (X-Effect Debut)

4 A Day To Remember “Same About You”

5 Vance Joy “Saturday Sun”

6 Incubus “No Fun”

7 Fitness “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

8 CHVRCHES “Get Out” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

9 courtship. “Bad Fun” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

10 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man” (Up for Redemption in The Beatdown – VOTE HERE!)

11 SYML “Where’s My Love” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Sløtface “Nancy Drew”

13 Judah & The Lion “Going To Mars”

14 Calamity The Kid “American Muscle” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 James Bay “Wild Love” (X-Effect Debut)

16 J Roddy Walston & The Business “You Know Me Better”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves”

LOCAL – Silversage “Speak With Our Bodies” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Matt And Kim ft Mark Hoppus & SWMRS “Forever”

4 Bush “This Is War”

5 Mondo Cozmo “Plastic Soul”

6 Fall Out Boy “Church”

7 JUICEBOXXX “Dead End America”

8 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Dangerous Night”

9 The Rubens “My Gun”

10 Andrew W.K. “Music Is Worth Living For”

11 Carseat Headrest “Nervous Young Inhumans” (X-Effect Debut)

12 The Unlikely Candidates “Oh My Dear Lord”

13 Jukebox The Ghost “Everybody’s Lonely” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Iration “Hit List”

15 The Vaccines “I Can’t Quit”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly@kxte.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram!