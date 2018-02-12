WWE RAW Women's Elimination Chamber Match - Champion Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose vs Mickie James (courtesy of WWE.com)

WWE Elimination Chamber is just around the corner, Sunday, February 25 at T-Mobile Arena and will be broadcast LIVE on WWE Network. Not only will there be a Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, where the winner moves on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal Title, but there will be the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship! Champion Alexa Bliss vs Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Sonya Deville vs Mandy Rose vs Mickie James.

I just got off the phone with “THE BOSS” Sasha Banks, prior to tonight’s Monday Night RAW on USA and she “LEGIT” gave me attitude, when I brought up the name… RONDA ROUSEY! But seriously, will the former MMA Champion-turned-WWE Superstar appear in Las Vegas at Elimination Chamber? I need to know.

Sasha also talks about her thoughts on being apart of so many “1st Evers” in WWE, her ideal match for this year’s WrestleMania, tonight’s RAW and more… LISTEN BELOW!

