Vance Joy fans, the time has come.

The singer-songwriter has revealed a slew of North American tour dates in support of his forthcoming album, Nation of Two, due to drop Feb. 22.

The tour kicks off in Berkeley, CA, with dates scheduled through July 14, when he touches down in Birmingham, AL.

Vance Joy is also slated to hit the festival circuit pretty hard this summer, with appearances at Coachella and Firefly among them.

See his full North American tour itinerary below.

Verified fan ticket registration is happening now through Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10pm ET here. The fan presale is set for Monday, Feb. 19 at 10am local.

4/13 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*

4/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort Theatre

4/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theatre

4/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*

4/24 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

4/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

4/28 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

4/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

5/2 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

5/3 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

5/5 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street*

5/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees*

5/8 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

5/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/12 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

5/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

5/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

5/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5/19 – Portsmouth, VA @ Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

5/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

5/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Rosement Theatre

5/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

5/30 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

6/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

6/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

6/6 – Rochester, NY @ The Dome Arena

6/8 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

6/9 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

6/11 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

6/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

6/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell

6/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly*

6/21 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre

6/22 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

6/25 – Winnipeg, Canada @ MTS Centre

6/27 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

6/28 – Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank

6/30 – Burnbaby, Canada @ Deer Lake Park

7/1 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

7/3 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

7/13 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle*

7/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss*

*festival date