Photo: Christopher Smith/AdMedia

By Scott T. Sterling

Frances Bean Cobain is coming clean.

The daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain has opened up with intimate and revealing thoughts shared on her two-year anniversary of being sober.

“This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018,” Cobain wrote on Instagram from the Hawaiian island of Oahu. “It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum.

“The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing,” she added. “I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different.”

See Cobain’s emotional post below.