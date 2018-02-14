If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Deserving losers hope for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts Friday at 9PM!

TONIGHT is a 3-WAY: NEW Champion Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (defeated CHVRCHES “Get Out”) vs Challenger #1 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” vs Challenger #2 Jukebox The Ghost “Everybody’s Lonely”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU! (returning Thursday 9PM vs Bush “This Is War” vs COIN “Growing Pains”)

***VOTING RULES!!! Voting begins at 9PM PT, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain opened until 10AM PT. Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… You can also call 702-791-1075 between 9PM – 10PM for an additional vote & to get on the radio!***

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)