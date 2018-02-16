Find videos mentioned in today’s Dave and Mahoney Morning Show below:
Check out this sushi coming back to life. It’s called a “surf clam” and it’s not supposed to be alive when it arrives to the table but alas, here we are:
It was a scary moment in Brazil when the uncle of the little boy playing in front of the car ran him over. Fortunately, the boy popped right back up and didn’t suffer any injuries.