This week’s Beer for Breakfast, we feature O’Dell Brewing Company 90 Shilling; Mahoney wondered how many Hot N’ Ready pizzas he’d get for $300 at $5 a pizza … Dave was quick to point out he would get 60; all new Blooper Reel; Friday Five includes a woman from Arizona speaking in different accents, Creepy Kevin leaving Sylvia a voicemail, and the Red Hot Chili Pipers covering “Everybody Dance Now”.

