Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Paramore are currently on tour promoting their album After Laughter, but unfortunately for fans in Jakarta and Manila, the band had to nix some of the scheduled shows. Vocalist Hayley Williams shared that she’s battling a throat and upper respiratory infection and her voice is gone.

Related: Paramore Become ’80s TV News Show Hosts for ‘Rose Colored Boy’ Video

After two days of treatment, Williams and company pulled the plug. “Unfortunately, my throat hasn’t loosened up and the rest of my symptoms have only gotten worse,” she posted. Williams said the “dry, recycled air” on planes has taken a toll on her voice and that she’s currently taking antibiotics to beat the germs.

She ended her message to fans on a funny note. “Last thing, to lighten the mood, if that’s at all possible: google ‘The Cryptkeeper – Crypt Jam’… a frightening resemblance to what I sound (and look) like right about now.”

On Twitter, Williams shared a photo of The Cryptkeeper character from the old HBO TV series Tales From The Crypt (which ran from 1989 to 1986), and referred to it as a “current photo” she hopes press outlets will run. In honor of her request, here it is:

note from me about the next couple shows of #tour4. i am so sorry friends. breaks my heart to feel like im letting… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 16, 2018

seeing real but loving responses like this could make me cry. i know how hard yall work to come see us play a show.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 16, 2018