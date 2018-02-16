In the wake of Tuesday’s tragic killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., you can help the victims and their families recover.

The Broward Education Foundation, the only 501(c)3 direct support organization solely dedicated to raising funds for Broward County Public Schools, has established a GoFundMe drive to raise money to provide relief and financial support for the victims and families of the horrific shooting.

Show Florida that Las Vegas understands their pain and give to the effort today.

CONTRIBUTE TO THE DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL VICTIMS FUND NOW