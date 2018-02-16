Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

K. Flay is back, and she’s rolling with Lara Croft.

Related: Imagine Dragons’ ‘Thunder’ Remixed by K. Flay



The GRAMMY nominee has shared new song, “Run for Your Life,” a new single from the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot staring Alicia Vikander.

“I wrote ‘Run for Your Life’ in a hotel room in Johnson City, Tennessee, a few hours before my show that night. I think the frantic energy of touring found its way into the track,” K. Flay told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This track was a new challenge for me — writing a song from a perspective outside my own, trying to capture the spirit and energy of a film I hadn’t seen in full yet. (PS I’ve of course seen it now and it’s awesome),” she added.

Listen to “Run for Your Life” below.

Tomb Raider hits big-screens across the country on March 16.